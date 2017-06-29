Chippewa Falls "The Lodge" sold to Menard, Inc.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A well-known Chippewa Falls bar and grill is closing its doors Thursday night.

Tim Swoboda, owner of the The Lodge in Chippewa Falls, said they are holding a closing party Thursday night. He said he sold the business to Menard, Inc.

Swoboda said Menard, Inc. intends to tear it down to add on to the adjacent railroad depot yard, which is used to handle Menards' incoming supplies. Swoboda purchased the bar in 2009 and expanded.

He estimates he invested about $700,000. But, he said it's a hard business to be in with a slim profit margin.