Chetek resort prepares for holiday weekend after May tornado

Chetek (WQOW) -- Once a heavenly place to spend a summer, Summer Haven Resort in Chetek now stands with a different shoreline. But a recent tornado that touched down wasn't enough to slow down the summer get away.

A May tornado that stormed through the city left many wondering what the future would hold.

"Our main entrance all the way to the other end was covered with trees, and we had five trailers upside down," said Jennifer Armstrong, Summer Haven Resort Property Manager.

The resort was left with 38 damaged campsites, and three out of the four cabins temporarily out of business.

"In the resort business you've got twenty weeks to make your money, and when Mother Nature chopped off six of those, it's a loss," Armstrong said.

But ahead of one of Chetek's biggest holiday weekends, cabins and hope and have been restored. This Fourth of July weekend the resort will welcome its first cabin guests of the summer.

"There's no place like this, any place," Armstrong said. "Your new deck is ready for you, and the lake is still there, and there's still great fishing, so what more do you want?"

Summer Haven said community support is what kept the resort going, and it's what kept all of Chetek pushing forward.

"When the storm hit the area back in May you started looking at, you knew this was going to take months of clean up, probably in to next year. And you started wondering how it was all going to affect, not just the day to day lives but from the Chamber's perspective, the commerce in the area. The outpouring of support is what's gotten us here and allowed us to continue, really almost without stopping," said Darryl Dahl with the Chetek Chamber of Commerce.

"We want to make the best of this year, just a little set back. It's a home away from home," Armstrong said.

The Chetek Liberty Festival officially kicks off Friday night with events going through the Fourth. The festival website has a full list of all activities.