NWL Thursday: Express split with Mankato

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Mankato (WQOW) -- After falling in game 1, the Express bounce back, rallying past the MoonDogs for the win, 4-3.

Mankato's offense came to play in game 1, plating 14 runs on 11 hits en route to a 14-0 win. Things started similarly in the second game, as the MoonDogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. This time, Eau Claire answered in the 2nd, Dominic Clementi delivering an RBI-groundout. Mankato responded in the 4th, but the Express put up three runs in the 5th, capped by Kyle Marinconz's 2-RBI single, to win 4-3. 

Eau Claire is back in Mankato tomorrow - first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

