Fireworks Can Be Stressful For Your Pets

La Crosse (WXOW) -- July 4th weekend is rapidly approaching and there are lots of things to keep in mind, but is your pet one of those beloved things you think of.

Keeping your pets calm and happy during what can be a loud weekend can be challenging.

There are a lot of products on the market to help with your pets fears and stress. For mild anxiety you can try putting your pet in a darker room and allowing them to relax. More moderate cases of anxiety can require a product called a "Thunder Shirt" to keep your dog cozy. Severe cases of anxiety could require medication as Dr. Gary Wiegel, owner of Thompson Animal Medical Center adds. "For more severe anxieties, some dogs will start destroying things, jumping through things. For those dogs, there are medications out there we can use. There's a newer medication out now called Sileo. There's other anti-anxiety medications that can be prescribed."

Dr. Gary also stressed that if your pet does not have anxiety and you are taking them to the festivities, make sure they are up to date on all their shots and are on a lead.