Wausau Police responds to Ohio city councilman proposal

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department responded to a proposal by a city councilman in Ohio to not dispatch first responders to calls for people who have repeatedly overdosed on opioids.

“There's some absurdity to it,” Wausau Police Capt. Matt Barnes said. “The idea that we would say well we've tried to help you once or twice before and now we're not going to respond is not placing value on every life and that's something that we take very seriously.”

Dan Picard, a city councilman in Middletown, Ohio, is asking the city's legal team to see if there is a lawful obligation to dispatch police and medics to people who have repeatedly overdosed on opiates. Picard's proposal would give people two chances, requiring them to go to court and do community service. If they do not comply and overdose again, paramedics would not respond.

“It doesn't matter how many times if it's the 10th time whatever, they should respond to that call because overdose can result in death,” Wausau resident Lauren Patrick said.

The Wausau Police Department also said the proposal would help the city save money, something the department doesn't support over saving a life.

“You're placing a monetary price on the value of a human life and we don't do that,” Barnes said.

Just like Middletown, Ohio, Wausau Police said they are seeing a growing number of overdoses, but that doesn't change the department's stance on its policies.

“We deal with it on a daily if not weekly basis,” Barnes said. “We take an oath, we have a mission statement and values that dictate how we do business. We're always going to be responding to someone who needs help.”