Adopt-A-Pet: Benson

Meet our Pet of the Day: Benson!
Benson is a 9-year-old, neutered male Cavalier. He's great with dogs and cats too, but works best with other kids. He's still working on getting better at house training, but he wears a belly band inside to help with that. He is considered a specials needs pet because he has a medium heart murmur. Right now he doesn't show symptoms, but that could change, so regular, yearly check up will be necessary. Other than that, he's a big sweetie just looking for a home.
If you want to check out Benson, you can find him at the 'Lil Rascals Rescue.
