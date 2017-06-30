Adopt-A-Pet: Benson - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Benson

Meet our Pet of the Day: Benson!

Benson is a 9-year-old, neutered male Cavalier. He's great with dogs and cats too, but works best with other kids. He's still working on getting better at house training, but he wears a belly band inside to help with that. He is considered a specials needs pet because he has a medium heart murmur. Right now he doesn't show symptoms, but that could change, so regular, yearly check up will be necessary. Other than that, he's a big sweetie just looking for a home.
 

If you want to check out Benson, you can find him at the 'Lil Rascals Rescue.

