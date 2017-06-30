6/30: Upcoming shows at ECCT

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- There's always something going on at the Eau Claire Children's Theater. There's even something happening this weekend!

MAGIC TREE HOUSE: PIRATES PAST NOON

June 29- 30 @ The Oxford

Based on the popular children's book

Show Times: Thursday, Jun. 29- 10:00am Thursday, Jun. 29- 1:30pm Thursday, Jun. 29- 6:30pm Friday, Jun. 30- 10:00am Friday, Jun. 30- 1:30pm

Tickets Prices: $5.00 - Youth, $5.00 - Student, $5.00 - Seniors, $5.00 - Adult



Jack and Annie are off on another adventure when the Magic Tree House takes them on a swashbuckling journey to the land of pirates!

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

July 15 & 16 @ The State Theater

Sondheim's Waltz Musical

Show Times: Saturday, Jul. 15- 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jul. 16- 1:30 p.m.

Tickets Prices:

$8.00 - Youth, $12.00 - Student, $18.00 - Seniors, $22.00 - Adult

Performed as a concert musical and fully staged with period costumes and scenic elements, this Tony Award-winning musical explores the tangled affairs of actress Desiree Armfeldt and the two men who love her. When everyone gathers for a weekend in the country, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

