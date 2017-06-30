6/30: Upcoming shows at ECCT - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- There's always something going on at the Eau Claire Children's Theater. There's even something happening this weekend!

MAGIC TREE HOUSE: PIRATES PAST NOON

  • June 29- 30 @ The Oxford
  • Based on the popular children's book
  • Show Times:
    • Thursday, Jun. 29- 10:00am 
    • Thursday, Jun. 29- 1:30pm 
    • Thursday, Jun. 29- 6:30pm 
    • Friday, Jun. 30- 10:00am 
    • Friday, Jun. 30- 1:30pm 
  • Tickets Prices:
    • $5.00 - Youth, $5.00 - Student, $5.00 - Seniors, $5.00 - Adult

 Jack and Annie are off on another adventure when the Magic Tree House takes them on a swashbuckling journey to the land of pirates!

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

  • July 15 &  16 @ The State Theater
  • Sondheim's Waltz Musical
  • Show Times:
    • Saturday, Jul. 15- 7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, Jul. 16- 1:30 p.m. 
  • Tickets Prices:
  • $8.00 - Youth, $12.00 - Student, $18.00 - Seniors, $22.00 - Adult

Performed as a concert musical and fully staged with period costumes and scenic elements, this Tony Award-winning musical explores the tangled affairs of actress Desiree Armfeldt and the two men who love her. When everyone gathers for a weekend in the country, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
 

