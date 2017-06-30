6/30: Upcoming shows at ECCT

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- There's always something going on at the Eau Claire Children's Theater. There's even something happening this weekend!
MAGIC TREE HOUSE: PIRATES PAST NOON
Jack and Annie are off on another adventure when the Magic Tree House takes them on a swashbuckling journey to the land of pirates!
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Performed as a concert musical and fully staged with period costumes and scenic elements, this Tony Award-winning musical explores the tangled affairs of actress Desiree Armfeldt and the two men who love her. When everyone gathers for a weekend in the country, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
