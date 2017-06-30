Eau Claire family blessed by special quilts made from loved one's t-shirts

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - When memories are all that's left of a loved one, sometimes the right kind of gift, can help preserve them even better.

John Slavsky loved adventure. He and his wife Grace traveled all over the world and everywhere they would go, he would get a t-shirt souvenir. Cancer took John on his final trip to heaven.

“He passed away October 28 two years ago,” said Denise Sprunk, John's daughter, “From bladder cancer, prostate cancer and bone cancer."

Denise wanted to honor his memory and bless those he left behind so she contacted Jan Zutter who is the owner of Quilted Expressions in Chippewa Falls. Jan turned 180 of John's t-shirts into 14 quilts for his family.

“So we brought these totes, these big plastic totes full of t-shirts, I'm sure she thought, oh what am I getting into,” Denise said.

Each shirt was cut, fused, and stitched to perfection with different designs for each individual quilt.

“She personalized the quilts as much as she could,” Denise said, “We kind of gave her an idea of what all of us liked, all the grand-kids, all the nieces and nephews. She made mine bright and cheery because I like bright colors, she made more masculine ones for my nephews for my brother, my one sister is more conservative so she made a more conservative color for her.”

The quilts took about a year to complete and the end result brought Grace and her daughters to tears.

“The first time I saw the quilts,” Grace said, “I was taken aback, I was just so emotional. I just couldn't believe it, and I saw him.... that was it, he was there.”

“And it was just like oh my gosh, you were just in awe like how did this happen?” said Michelle Nevans, John's daughter. “And I said Jan how did you know what to do? She said that 'God told her what to do,' she said 'He just told me what to do and I just did it'.”

And while the quilts don't bring John back, they bring comfort, and even a hint of humor.

“And here how I...,” Grace said, “Every time he wanted to buy one 'why do you need another t-shirt'. Well in the end he won, he's saying 'see', I'm sure that's what he's thinking. He would too, 'yep, yep, I told you so,' he'd tell me that.”

On top of the 14 quilts that were made, Jan surprised Grace with a pillow shirt. On it, is a poem that says "This is a shirt I used to wear, hug it close and I'll be there."

If you'd like to have a quilt made by Jan, her business phone number is 715-861-3304.