Many WI schools to see less state aid - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Many WI schools to see less state aid

Posted:

More than half of Wisconsin school districts will get less state aid in the coming school year, according to figures released Friday by the state.

Although the state budget is not final yet, the Department of Public Instruction is planning to send $4.58 billion to state schools starting this fall.  That's about the same total amount as the past school year.  55% of the state's 422 school districts will receive less money, while 44% will get more.  The rest will see about the same amount.

According to the figures supplied by the DPI, Eau Claire schools will get $317,468 more in the coming school year: a total of $58,434,561, compared to $58,117,093 this past school year.  Chippewa Falls schools will also get a boost of about a half-million dollars: $29,301,315, compared to $28,791,333 this past year.

Aid to local schools is increased or decreased based on a number of factors, including enrollment, property values in each district and shared costs.

STATE AID TO LOCAL SCHOOLS
SCHOOL DISTRICT 2017-1028 2016-2017 $ CHANGE
ALTOONA $10,579,848 $10,993,644 -$413,796
AUGUSTA $3,728,119 $3,632,990 +$95,129
BARRON $11,210,590 $11,267,279 -$56,689
BLOOMER $8,312,716 $8,159,681 +$153,035
DURAND-ARKANSAW $5,185,865 $5,348,944 -$163,079
ELEVA-STRUM $4,395,667 $4,175,364 +$220,303
ELK MOUND $8,151,487 $4,175,364 +$220,303
FALL CREEK $5,382,561 $5,456,170 -$73,609
LADYSMITH $6,492,187 $6,271,767 +$220,420
MENOMONIE $18,909,281 $18,967,775 +$41,506
MONDOVI $5,842,281 $5,959,542 -$117,261
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD $6,318,540 $6,292,156 +$26,384
RICE LAKE $9,863,360 $10,084,167 -$220,807
STANLEY-BOYD $7,440,445 $7,249,696 +$190,749
THORP $3,650,567 $3,623,219 +$27,348

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.