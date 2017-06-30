Many WI schools to see less state aid

More than half of Wisconsin school districts will get less state aid in the coming school year, according to figures released Friday by the state.

Although the state budget is not final yet, the Department of Public Instruction is planning to send $4.58 billion to state schools starting this fall. That's about the same total amount as the past school year. 55% of the state's 422 school districts will receive less money, while 44% will get more. The rest will see about the same amount.

According to the figures supplied by the DPI, Eau Claire schools will get $317,468 more in the coming school year: a total of $58,434,561, compared to $58,117,093 this past school year. Chippewa Falls schools will also get a boost of about a half-million dollars: $29,301,315, compared to $28,791,333 this past year.

Aid to local schools is increased or decreased based on a number of factors, including enrollment, property values in each district and shared costs.