Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted):
Under Construction (Road Open to Traffic - Possible Lane Restrictions)
Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
Trail Closures (Closed to Bicycle and Pedestrian Traffic)
Eau Claire street closure report effective Friday, June 30, 2017:
Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
Alley South of Chippewa Street
Second Avenue to Third Avenue
Alley South of Emery Street
Summer Street to Roderick Street
Alley East of Ninth Street
Cameron Trail to Platt Street
Alley East of Summer Street
Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley
Alley West of Whipple Street
Madison Street to Cameron Street
W. Fillmore Avenue
W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street
Golf Road
Oakwood Mall Drive to W. Ramp of USH 53
W. Hamilton Avenue
Craig Road to STH 37
W. Lexington Boulevard
W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
Maiden Lane
Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue
Under Construction (Road Open to Traffic - Possible Lane Restrictions)
West Grand Avenue / Causeway
Carson Park Drive to Lake Street
(Begins 7/5/17)
Prill Road
E. Ramp of USH 53 to 763 feet east of Gateway Drive
Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week
W. Clairemont Avenue N. Frontage Road
1,632 feet Northwest of Craig Road to Craig Road
London Road
Damon Street to Sessions Street
Sessions Street
London Road to 500 feet west
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
Craig Road to Vine Street
Outside Lane Closure
Craig Road to STH 312
Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
Graham Avenue
Eau Claire Street to Gibson Street
Trail Closures (Closed to Bicycle and Pedestrian Traffic)
Chippewa River Pedestrian Bridge
Menomonie Street to W. Clairemont Avenue N. Frontage Road
Detour to use Mondovi Road, Short Street, Ferry Street
USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
Menomonie Street to American Boulevard
Sidewalk Closed
