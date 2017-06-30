Eau Claire street closure report

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted):

Alley South of Chippewa Street Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Alley South of Emery Street Summer Street to Roderick Street

Alley East of Ninth Street Cameron Trail to Platt Street

Alley East of Summer Street Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley

Alley West of Whipple Street Madison Street to Cameron Street

W. Fillmore Avenue W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

Golf Road Oakwood Mall Drive to W. Ramp of USH 53

W. Hamilton Avenue Craig Road to STH 37

W. Lexington Boulevard W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

London Road Damon Street to Sessions Street

Maiden Lane Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Sessions Street London Road to 500 feet west



Under Construction (Road Open to Traffic - Possible Lane Restrictions)

W. Clairemont Avenue N. Frontage Road 1,632 feet Northwest of Craig Road to Craig Road

West Grand Avenue / Causeway Carson Park Drive to Lake Street (Begins 7/5/17)

Prill Road E. Ramp of USH 53 to 763 feet east of Gateway Drive



Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

Drier Road Clay Street to Harless Road Harless Road Drier Road to Cul-de-Sac



Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Vine Street Inside Lane Closure Craig Road to STH 312 (Friday, July 7, 2017 at 8:00 pm to Monday, July 10, 2017, at 6:30 am) Single Lane Only Open in Each Direction with Intermittent Intersection Closures Intersection Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out Craig Road to STH 312 (beginning Monday, July 10, 2017, at 6:30 am) Inside Lane Closure Additional Nighttime Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

First Avenue Water Street to Second Avenue 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm (Doll and Pet Parade)

Graham Avenue Eau Claire Street to Gibson Street

Riverfront Terrace Wisconsin Avenue to Trailhead Building/Parking Ramp Access 7:00 am to 11:00 pm (Family Day in Downtown)

Water Street/Menomonie Street First Avenue to West of Tenth Avenue 7:30 am to 11:00 am (Water Street Mile)



Trail Closures (Closed to Bicycle and Pedestrian Traffic)

Chippewa River Pedestrian Bridge Menomonie Street to W. Clairemont Avenue N. Frontage Road Detour to use Mondovi Road, Short Street, Ferry Street

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Menomonie Street to American Boulevard Sidewalk Closed

Phoenix Park Pedestrian Bridge First Avenue to Riverfront Terrace Monday – Thursday 6:00 am to 4:30 pm (Light It Up EC)



