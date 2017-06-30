Eau Claire street closure report: June 30

Eau Claire street closure report effective Friday, June 30, 2017:

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley South of Chippewa Street

Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Alley South of Emery Street

Summer Street to Roderick Street

Alley East of Ninth Street

Cameron Trail to Platt Street

Alley East of Summer Street

Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley

Alley West of Whipple Street

Madison Street to Cameron Street

W. Fillmore Avenue

W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

Golf Road

Oakwood Mall Drive to W. Ramp of USH 53

W. Hamilton Avenue

Craig Road to STH 37

W. Lexington Boulevard

W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Maiden Lane

Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Under Construction (Road Open to Traffic - Possible Lane Restrictions)

West Grand Avenue / Causeway

Carson Park Drive to Lake Street

(Begins 7/5/17)

Prill Road

E. Ramp of USH 53 to 763 feet east of Gateway Drive

Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

W. Clairemont Avenue N. Frontage Road

1,632 feet Northwest of Craig Road to Craig Road

London Road

Damon Street to Sessions Street

Sessions Street

London Road to 500 feet west