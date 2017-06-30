Altoona residents offered traps to curb city's raccoon issue

An on-going raccoon issue in Altoona recently caused the city's police department to get involved.

Residents notified the police about possible raccoons in the area earlier in June. Now, the department is doing its best to control the situation by buying small animal traps that community members can use to get rid of the animal.

Officers said raccoons can be very vicious animals, and they hope these traps can help solve the problem.



Police said as of right now, they are only aware of three raccoons in town. Though those raccoons are potentially mothers, with possible babies, and authorities said that can make an animal even more defensive.

"We encourage the community not to have contact with the raccoons and I'm encouraging our officers not to have contact with raccoons as well," City of Altoona Police Chief, Jesse James said.

The department's three traps are available at anytime, all residents have to do is fill out a form.

"They can sign it out until they can either live trap the animal, or if the animal decides to move on," said James.

If you do end up trapping a raccoon, James said you should take the animal out to the wilderness and follow the releasing instructions properly which are listed on the cages. James strongly advises residents to close their garage doors, because raccoons try to look for possible food in garages.