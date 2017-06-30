Chippewa Falls Weekly Construction Update: June 30, 2017

Project: Bel Air/Tropicana Boulevard Improvement Project

Limits: Mansfield Street to Terrill Street

The binder(base) lift of Hot mix has been constructed and boulevard restoration is underway. The final Lift of Hot Mix is planned for Late week of July 3rd or the week of July 10, 2017.

Anticipated Project Completion: Mid July, 2017

Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement

Project Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124

The Project has been completed other than punch list items and is open to traffic.

Project: Dover Street & Utility Improvement

Project Limits: Terrill Street to Wheaton Street

The binder(base) lift of Hot mix has been constructed and boulevard restoration is underway . The final lift of Hot mix Paving will follow.

Anticipated Completion: July 2017

Project: Dwight Street and Utility Improvement

Project Limits: Wheaton Street to Superior Street

The Project has been completed other than punch list items and is open to traffic.

Project: Water Street & Utility Improvement Project

Anticipated Start Date: Mid July, 2017

Anticipated Completion: August /September 2017

Project: Woodward Avenue & Utility Improvement

Project Limits: Greenville Street to Summit Avenue

The Project has been completed other than punch list items and is open to traffic

Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges

Two-way traffic continues on the SB bridges(West side). The Park Avenue-Main Street-West River Street Detour has been removed. Work is still on standby while analysis is done on the NB bridge Pier 3.

Project: Chippewa Riverfront – Phase II

The City has received bids on the improvements to the Chippewa Riverfront Phase II. The City awarded the work at the May 16, 2017 council meeting. Phase 2 will include the Amphitheatre, additional landscaping, the Bay Street entry plaza, and a fountain extension.

Anticipated Start Date: July 2017

Anticipated Completion: Fall 2017