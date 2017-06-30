Construction on Carson Park causeway to begin Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Construction on Carson Park causeway to begin Wednesday

Posted:
By Emma Wheeler, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW)- When the holiday travel comes to a close, a few Eau Claire roadways will also be closed, causing a detour around a popular city landmark.

Starting Wednesday, the causeway going from Grand Avenue to Carson Park is scheduled to be closed. The city said they will be replacing the bridge, as well as installing on street bike lanes, trails along the water, handicap accessible fishing spots and landscaping.

City staff said when it's all done, the finished product is meant to look like an extension of Carson Park. The $2.5 million project is expected to wrap up in November.

