Trial set for Dunn County man accused of killing his brother-in-law

A trial date is set for a Dunn County man accused of killing his brother-in-law.

Jerad Jones, 31, is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death last December of Justin Ogden. The two shared a mobile home near Menomonie. Jones claims the shooting was in self-defense because Ogden was drunk and attacked him.

Judge Rod Smeltzer heard several motions in court Friday. Most concerned what evidence can or cannot be presented to the jury.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 10 and is expected to last a week.