Eau Claire man pleads guilty in marijuana distribution case

One of five Eau Claire men arrested and charged with running a major marijuana ring last December pleaded guilty Friday to one of the charges.

Chad Peterson, 29, pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana. It happened in U.S. District Court in Madison Friday morning. He could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

When Peterson was arrested last year, police said he and two others conspired to distribute marijuana from a legal marijuana growing facility in the state of Washington.