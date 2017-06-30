LATEST: Osseo man sentenced in marijuana distribution case

Madison (WQOW) - An area man was sentenced for helping operate a major marijuana ring from 2013 to December 2015.

On Thursday, Chad Peterson, 29, of Osseo, was sentenced to three years of probation for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. News 18 reported in late June 2017 when Peterson pleaded guilty to the charge.

Peterson admitted to officers he stored a large amount of marijuana for Blake H. Handrick on two occasions in 2015 at an Eau Claire residence. He also admitted to helping Handrick prepare a package containing 26 pounds of marijuana on December 28, 2015. Later that same day, authorities said Handrick allegedly delivered the marijuana package to an undercover police officer and was arrested.

Handrick and two others, Steven B. Falstad and Joseph J. Cicione, are scheduled to go on trial in U.S. District Court in Madison on January 29, 2018. A fifth person, Jason E. Weller, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on March 15, 2018.

