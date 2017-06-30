4th of July celebrations can trigger vets with PTSD

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For many Americans, the 4th of July is a cause for celebration. Though it can be a tough time of year for some of those who deserve to celebrate the most.



Things like fireworks and bottle rockets can be triggers for veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Adam Kohls, the assistant director at Eau Claire County's Veteran Services Office, told News 18 the loud noises can bring back memories of gun fire and explosions for some.



He said not all vets with PTSD are triggered that way, but many are and he doesn't want them to suffer in silence.



"Have a support system, friends and family. Don't be afraid to call somebody," Kohls said. "'Cause it does trigger things. So, just don't go through it alone basically. Have somebody nearby in case something goes bad, you have someone to talk to."



Kohls also suggested that vets let their neighbors know if loud noises can trigger their PTSD, in case anyone was considering setting of fireworks next door.