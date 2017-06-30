Dalton Roach preparing for Cape Cod League

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A 10-1 record, 1.56 ERA, 6 complete games, two shutouts, a single-season school record 128 strikeouts, and the Brett Tomko Award for the best pitcher at the Division II level. That's the resume that Eau Claire Memorial grad Dalton Roach brings to the table from just his Junior season at Minnesota State.

Roach was back at Carson Park last night, pitching in a spot start for the Cavaliers to keep his arm fresh. In what might be his last start in Eau Claire, Roach was just happy to be home.

"It's awesome being back in Eau Claire for a bit, you know," Roach says, "You don't get to play on this field very often so when you get home for the summer, it's a nice field to play on."

He leaves for the Cape Cod League on Friday, considered one of the top collegiate summer leagues in the country, and he's excited for the opportunity to showcase his skills and keep proving himself.

"It's going to be an overall great experience, playing a lot of good baseball against very good baseball players in an area I'm not familiar with," Roach explains, "I get to try out the host family situation and just play in an area that I've never been to. I'm just going to keep taking it one step at a time, I'm more focused on next outing with this new team so I'm not as much worried about next season as next game and keep rolling from there."

Roach will be playing for the Wareham Gatemen in Massachusetts. The Gatemen will start a 3-game homestand Saturday night.