Daulton Varsho hits first professional homerun

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Hillsboro, OR (WQOW) -- Daulton Varsho is officially on the board.

After getting drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 68th overall pick, the Express alumnus has been trying to make his mark in the minors, and on Thursday night, he hit a milestone. Varsho launched his first professional homerun for the Hillsboro Hops in the bottom of the 6th inning. The run sparked a rally that saw the Hops get the a 5-4. It's also his first RBI of the season; Varsho is batting .217 through the first 6 games.

