NWL Friday: MoonDogs 12, Express 5

Mankato (WQOW) -- Despite 5 runs from the offense, the Express fall to Mankato, 12-5 on Friday night.

Eau Claire did get on the board first, Luke Bandy plating Zach Gilles with an RBI-ground out in the 1st to kickstart a 2-run frame. But the MoonDogs responded quickly, scoring 5 runs in the next half inning as they build a commanding 10-2 lead over the first 4 innings. The Express did chip away in the 5th, Gilles scoring on a Zach Ashford double to start a 3-run frame, but Mankato shut the offense down en route to the win.

Eau Claire Outfielder Luke Bandy left the game in the 5th inning, receiving some medical attention in the Express dugout. He would be taken to a local hospital with light-headedness, but has been reported to be feeling better.

Eau Claire is back in action Saturday night in Waterloo at 6:35 p.m.