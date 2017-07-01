Tough strawberry season comes to an end in Menomonie

Strawberry season is coming to an end. And while the summer weather is finally starting to look up, it's already done a lot of damage to strawberry fields in the area.



Like many of the farms in the Chippewa Valley, the recent rainy weather has hit local strawberry farms hard. It's ruined thousands of berries and business for the farmers. While some locals still head out to the strawberry patch to support local businesses and share fun memories with the family, most have decided to stay home this season.

John Govin, owner of Govin’s Meats & Berries in Menomonie, said that complaints of small strawberries have been a big issue this year and that's all thanks to the weather. While the last two years have been the best seasons they ever had, this one has been just the opposite.



"We expected a great crop, and then the weather got involved," Govin told News 18. "We're probably only harvesting half of our potential this year because of the damage that's been done to the fruit.”



While a lot of strawberries have been ruined there are still a lot of great berries left. Govin’s strawberry fields will be open through the 4th of July.