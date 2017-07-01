One person killed in Chippewa Co. crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a car crash in the Township of Edson Friday night.



In a press release, authorities said they were called to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and 300th Street just after 9:30 p.m. They said a passenger in one of the vehicles had passed away by the time authorities got to the scene, though it was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crash.



The names of those involved are being withheld until officials can notify their families. The crash remains under investigation.



The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Chippewa Fire District Ambulance, the Boyd Ambulance, the Boyd Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.