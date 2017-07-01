UPDATE: Small WI community shaken by fatal plane crash

UPDATE (WAOW) -- The Price County Sheriff's Department told News 18's sister station in Wausau, WAOW, that a plane crashed near Catawba Saturday morning.

It happened near Short Cut Rd. at Highway 111 around 3:30 a.m.

Price County Sheriff's Lt. Gabe Lind said there were no survivors from the crash but it is not being released how many people were on board. Lind said authorities were made aware of the crash after the Air Marine Operations Center contacted them and said an aircraft's altitude dropped quickly and radio contact was lost.

"At this point we don't know any causes," Lind said. "We sent deputies to the area [on Highway 111] and they located a debris field."

The sheriff's department said the plane was traveling from Chicago to Canada for a fishing trip.

Catawba has a population of around 100 and Saturday's crash sent a shockwave through the community.

"People just been asking me what's going on. Have I heard anything," said Sarah Zugier, a store clerk in the Price County town. "Unbelievable. This is kind of a big event for this town."

Jim Hanson lives in the area of where the plane crashed. He said he didn't hear anything.

"A plane crash in this area? Yea, it just don't happen," he said.

Authorities said the plane is a Cessna 421. The model is capable of holding up to seven people.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

