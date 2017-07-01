Experts share firework safety tips ahead of holiday

This weekend, thousands of Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July. The summer holiday is traditionally associated with beaches, barbecues and, of course, fireworks.



Though many consider fireworks to be good fun, they are also incredibly dangerous. That's way experts say it's important people take precautions to keep themselves, and their children, safe.

According to the Insurance Journal, there were 1,100 firework related injuries in 2016 and four deaths. And even though sparklers might seem like a safer option to some people, they actually burn at about 1,000 degrees.

Vincent Kelly, the owner of a fireworks store in Chippewa Falls, told New 18 there are some simple safety measures people can follow to avoid any accidents.



“Always [have] adult supervision. Keep at a safe distance, as far as the younger ones doing it. The law is 18 and we hold to that," he said.

Kelly also recommended people buy their fireworks at an indoor location, instead of a tent set up in a parking lot.



"Where they're not subject to humidity and rain," he said, "which tends to break down the products base. "

The Red Cross recommends the best way to stay safe is to attend a public, community-run fireworks show. Follow the link for a list of Independence Day celebrations happening around the Chippewa Valley.



If you do decide to do it yourself, the Red Cross said to never allow small children to use them, always follow instructions, keep water close by, always use eye protection, light only one at a time and never throw them toward anything that can burn.