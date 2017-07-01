Northwoods Blues Festival comes to Chippewa Falls

The Chippewa Valley is known for its variety of summer music festivals, and this year another one was added to the mix.

On Friday and Saturday the Northwoods Blues Festival is taking place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for the first time. Organizers say musicians have come from as far away as Paris to play the event. They expect as many as 1,500 guests a day at the two day event.

Spooner, Wisconsin hosted the first four years of the festival, however the crowds became too large for the area.

"I love this new location," Steve Rheaume, the CEO of Blues Fest, told News 18. "And the fans are loving it. That is the most important part, is that they are loving it, but we had to move from the Spooner area. We just out grew the hotels available.”

Organizers say they would not have been able to bring the event to the new venue without the great support of the community and the partnerships with it's businesses. They said they hope this is the beginning of a long lasting relationship.