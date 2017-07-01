Timberwolves sign Jeff Teague - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Timberwolves sign Jeff Teague

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- It didn't take the Minnesota Timberwolves long to find a replacement for Ricky Rubio.

Just a few hours after trading Rubio to the Utah Jazz, the Wolves agreed to terms with free agent point guard Jeff Teague on a three-year deal worth $57 million. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the deal includes a player option for the third year.

Teague averaged 15.3 points and a career-high 7.8 assists for the Indiana Paces last season.

