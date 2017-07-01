Ellenson scores team-high 21 in Summer League debut - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Ellenson scores team-high 21 in Summer League debut

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Orlando (WQOW) -- NBA Summer League action got underway in Orlando Saturday afternoon, and Rice Lake native Henry Ellenson is showing his growth.

In his 2017 Summer League debut, Ellenson plays 29 minutes and leads all scorers with 21 points on 7 of 17 shooting, and adds 9 rebounds. The effort wasn't enough to help Detroit get a win, as they fall 92-91 to the Thunder.

The Pistons play their second Summer League game Sunday afternoon against the Knicks. Tipoff is at 12 p.m.
 

