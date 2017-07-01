Jackson Lindquist enjoys round at Pebble Beach - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Jackson Lindquist enjoys round at Pebble Beach

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Jackson Lindquist takes the course with his father and friends as playing partners Jackson Lindquist takes the course with his father and friends as playing partners

California (WQOW) -- Eau Claire North grad Jackson Lindquist got his chance to play Pebble Beach this past week, and he made it count.

Lindquist took the course with his father, Eric, and friends Tyler and Dan Reiland this past Wednesday, after receiving a grant from the Round of a Lifetime Foundation, which was established to create lifetime memories for people dealing with congenital heart disease. Eric shared photos of the round with News 18, while Jackson reported the scores - he finished with a 110, while Tyler shot an 81. Everyone enjoyed the experience. 

