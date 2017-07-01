NWL Saturday: Bucks 8, Express 3

Waterloo (WQOW) -- The Express once again strike first, but the offense can't keep pace, as the Bucks top Eau Claire, 8-3.

The top of the lineup continues to produce runs, Zach Gilles plating the first Express run of the game on a Tyrus Greene single in the top of the first. But that 1-0 lead didn't last long - in the bottom of the frame, Waterloo scored 6 runs on 6 hits, eventually extending their lead to 8-1 after just 3 innings of play. Eau Claire did score twice more, once on Justin Evans' team-leading 4th homerun of the season, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.

The Express return to Waterloo Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.