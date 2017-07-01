Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Madison chocolate maker

Madison (WKOW) -- A Madison chocolate maker is celebrating after a federal judge dismissed an infringement lawsuit brought by the Mars candy manufacture.

In March, the company sued CocoVaa Chocolatier and its owner Syovata Edari, alleging her company's name is too similar to "CocoaVia,” their line of chocolate-derived dietary supplements.

Edari said the name CocoVaa is a play on a nickname given to her by her father.

The judge agreed with the former trial attorney, who filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed, saying Mars lacks jurisdiction over her company.

“The only issue before the court yesterday was whether jurisdiction was proper in Virginia. As you know, they brought the lawsuit in the eastern district of Virginia, federal court. And I don't do business in Virginia or with Virginia,” Edari said.

The chocolatier may have won the battle against Mars, she said the war over her small business may not be over yet.

“I think people need to understand, they can still come back at me and refile the case.”

She also accuses Mars of being a trademark bully.

“It's one thing to fight somebody that's your own size, to pick on somebody that's your own size. But to pick on a mom shop, which is what I am, a tiny, startup mom shop, in that kind of a way, it doesn't make any sense. And it can only be intended to intimidate and to steamroll me into submission,” she said.

For Edari, her fight goes beyond just her small business.

“I think this can give some people some hope. That sometimes you don't sit there like a sitting duck and be a victim. Sometimes when you stand up for yourself, you will win.”