MN liquor stores prepare for first Sunday sales

St. Paul (KSTP) -- For the first time, Minnesotans can skip out on a drive to Wisconsin to buy liquor on a Sunday.

For years, lawmakers have debated the state's Prohibition-era ban on Sunday liquor sales, but the Legislature voted to allow sales during the most recent session. July 2 will be the first Sunday on which stores can legally sell liquor.

The debate at the State Capitol may be over, but stores are still trying to determine whether they should stay open on Sundays.

Chuck Kanski, who owns Solo Vino on Selby Avenue, is among a group of smaller liquor retailers choosing to keep their doors closed. He said it's a choice, and an extra day won't substantially boost sales each week.

"I just think that it's a family day, and I think it's important to have that one day where you can get away," Kanski said.

Meanwhile, Patti Gamboni, who manages North Loop Wine and Spirits in downtown Minneapolis, is expecting to help plenty of new customers who will visit the store on a Sunday for the first time.

"We should have been up and running with the rest of the retailers all over," Gamboni said.

Gamboni said the local, independently owned store will be open to keep up with competition.

"You kind of have to (stay open) with all the grocery stores that are open, including Target and Total Wine," Gamboni said. "The little guys need to join in, or we will be left in the dust."