NWL Sunday: Bucks 14, Express 2

Waterloo (WQOW) -- The Express again find themselves on the wrong end of an early scoreline, as Eau Claire falls in Waterloo, 14-2.

The Bucks struck early and often, racing out to a 6-0 lead after 4. Zach Gilles scored the Express' first run in the top of the 4th off of Tyler Greene's RBI groundout, but Eau Claire could only manage 2 runs all day. The loss is the Express's third straight, and they now sit at 14-20 on the season.

Eau Claire returns to Carson Park on Monday, starting a 4-game homestand. First up, they face the Border Cats at 6:35 p.m.