Chetek's annual Liberty Fest helps residents recover from tragedy

Every summer, there's a massive Fourth of July celebration in Chetek. The 43rd annual Liberty Fest is a five day long festival that offers a little bit of everything. After the recent tragedies that have plagued the community, this year's festival means a little more to the community.

Chetek has been hit by severe thunder storms, tornadoes, and a plain crash that stole the life of one of their youth.



“Chetek has been through a lot over the last couple of months with death, and with the tornado," resident Mary-Sue Johnson told News 18.

The festival is one of the biggest and most popular events the town has each year. This year, the festival is playing part in the healing process of the community; it is something positive that entire community can rally around.

"It's like a rally. It's almost like a pep fest," resident Holly Buchman said. "It's everyone together everyone taking care of each other.”



"I think an event like this just really helps people to get to know each other better, care for each other. Just be a part of people's lives," Ronda Acuna said.

Among the crowd at the fest, there many people and families who were directly affected by the tragedies. On Sunday they were out volunteering, working, playing, and having fun as they remember and celebrate those who they lost.



"Some of the families I have seen and some of the things that happened, it's just amazing that could over come that," Jeanene Haselhuhn told News 18. "I mean, how do you come back from something like that, and they have."



Many Chetek residents said they are amazed and thankful by the help they continue to receive from neighboring communities.

"I feel like the town is doing really good," Kendyl Johnson said, "because we've got so much support from other neighboring towns.

Liberty Fest organizers said tourist from all over the country come to the event. Tourism plays a large part in the small town's economy. The tornado severely damaged many parts of the community. Something like this could have had a negative impact on the town, but residents said things seem to be the same as in year's past.



"Tourism is super important to Chetek," Wendy Newman said, "especially this time of year. It's important to our resorts, and our restaurants and our businesses, to have a lot of people come in and enjoy a good time here, as well as spend their money."



"We've seen the streets just as full, and as many people who have come in the years before," Acuna said.



Residents tell News 18 that Chetek was hit hard, but it is a community that refuses to stay down.