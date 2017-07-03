7/3: FreedomFest 2017

Menomonie (Chamber of Commerce) -- Tuesday is the Fourth of July, and many are likely to grill out and watch fireworks, but there's another event in Menomonie many will be attending.

It's FreedomFest 2017 at Wakanda Park on Lake Menomin. The fun begins at 4 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

Throughout the Evening there will be many things to enjoy. From helicopter rides, candy drop, bouncy houses, karate demonstrations, face painting, to Fritter the Clown, eating contests, shop a large selections of vendors, and tasting a variety of delicious food, relaxing in the beer garden, enjoying live music from Chasing Mabel and Six to Midnight, and watching the large fireworks display.

Tickets are $3 per person. Children two and under, Veterans and active-duty military get in free. Please, do not bring your own fireworks, pets, or carry-ins in the park. Handicap accessible parking is available.

