Chippewa County law enforcement agencies ramp up patrol to keep speeders off the road

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Several law enforcement agencies are teaming up on the road to keep speeders off the road.

Since June, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Stanley Police Department and Cadott Police Department have been stepping up traffic enforcement.

A $25,000 federal grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety will cover the expense of the extra patrol efforts.

During July, all four agencies will continue to pull over people who drive above the speed limit.

With the Fourth of July holiday, authorities are asking you to leave yourself enough time to travel safely.