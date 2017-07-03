Fake Amazon.com order cancellation emails making the rounds

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Did you get an order cancellation email from Amazon.com for a product you don't remember buying? It may be a scam.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is urging you not to click on any links contained in an Amazon.com cancellation email. Authorities said some fake emails may have a sender address that appears to come directly from Amazon.com, i.e. "order-update@amazon.com".

Once you click on the fake email, you could unintentionally download malicious software onto your device or be driven to a site that aims to collect your Amazon account username and password or other personal information.

Instead, you should go to Amazon.com directly or use the company's mobile app to check your Amazon account.

Do not reply to the fake email and do not click on any links within that email. Be suspicious of any request to open an attached file or click a link, i.e. "view your account" or "unsubscribe here". Either action could lead you to a compromised website where your device and personal information are at risk.