Eau Claire health officials looking for dog that bit man

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials are looking for a dog that bit a man on Friday.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the bite happened on the 4800 block of Keystone Crossing, around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Health officials were told by the victim that the dog is a white/brown/black long-haired corgi/shepherd mix.

The health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. If you have information about this animal, please contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.