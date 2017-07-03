What are Americans doing and buying for the Fourth of July?

(CNN) - Tuesday is the Fourth of July. So, what are Americans doing and buying for the fourth?

According to WalletHub.com, 27.6 percent of those surveyed plan to buy more patriotic merchandise for the Fourth.

They're also buying fireworks. More than $800 million will be spent on that this holiday. And beer sales should be brisk. Wallet Hub said the Fourth of July is America's number one beer-drinking holiday.

Now, 65 percent of those polled said they plan to attend a picnic this Independence Day. And picnics mean plenty of food; more than $7 billion is spent annually on Fourth of July eats.

And hot dogs and the fourth aren't just limited to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York. Wallet Hub said 150 million franks will be eaten this Tuesday.