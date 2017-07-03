W. Clairemont Avenue, N. Frontage Road reconstruction

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Reconstruction of W. Clairemont Avenue N. Frontage Road, from 1,632 feet northwest of Craig Road to Craig Road, is scheduled to begin on July 5.

Reconstruction work will include utility easements, removing existing bituminous surface, removing curb and gutter, removal of concrete driveway approaches, water main and services, storm sewer, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete driveway approaches, bituminous paving and boulevard restoration.

The contractor, at different times, will close W. Clairemont Avenue N. Frontage Road from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for construction and removal of the storm sewer. The street will be reopened on temporary gravel by 7 a.m. the next day for access to the businesses.

Crews hope to complete the project by September 22 contingent upon weather conditions and delivery of construction materials.