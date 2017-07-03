London Road, Sessions Street construction

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two roadways in Eau Claire will be repaired on Wednesday.

Eau Claire street officials said construction on London Road and Sessions Street will begin on July 5. Repairs include removing existing bituminous surface, removing curb and gutter, removal of bituminous and concrete driveway approaches, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, storm sewer, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete driveway approaches, bituminous paving, epoxy pavement parking and lawn restoration.

Crews said a signed detour will be in place for London Road during construction. They hope to complete the project by August 18, contingent upon weather conditions and delivery of construction materials.