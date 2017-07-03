UPDATE: University of Illinois kidnapping suspect appears in Federal Court

URBANA, Ill. (AP) -- A federal judge in Illinois has ordered a man accused of kidnapping a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China to be held without bond.

Monday's brief hearing was the first court appearance for 28-year-old Brendt Christiansen since he was charged on Friday in the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang. Authorities have said they believe the 26-year-old Zhang is dead, although her body has not been found.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Christiansen - clad in an orange jumpsuit - didn't speak during the nine-minute hearing other than to acknowledge that he understood his rights.

Christiansen is scheduled to attend a bond hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Christensen is accused of abducting Zhang in Urbana on June 9.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The FBI says a suspected kidnapper visited an online forum called "Abduction 101."

A criminal complaint says investigators searched Christensen's phone and discovered he had visited a website called "FetLife" where the user went to a forum with threads that included "Perfect abduction fantasy" and "planning a kidnapping."

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison spokesperson confirms to 27 News Brendt Christensen graduated from UW-Madison in 2013 with a double major in physics and math. The university has not released any other comment on the investigation.

The Associated Press reports Christensen was admitted to the university's competitive physics graduate program in 2013. The AP reports public records show Christensen previously lived in Stevens Point and graduated from UW-Madison in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in physics and math.



A criminal complaint shows Christensen's vehicle was seen in an apartment complex parking lot a few days after Zhang went missing. He was put under surveillance and investigators captured an audio recording where he explained how he took Zhang to his apartment and held her against his will, according to the court documents.