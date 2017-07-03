How to be a grill master this Independence Day

Wisconsin is known for summer grill outs, and with the Fourth of July right around the corner, many are pulling out their Weber to cook holiday favorites.

Grill experts News 18 spoke with said the best way to get flavor in your brat, steak or chicken is to check the meat's temperatures with a meat thermometer. Not only is checking the temperature important to prevent food-born illnesses, but it can also help with the zest in your food.

"Beef and pork can be cooked to 145 degrees, and chicken you want to cook to 160 to 165 degrees. The main thing is just making sure your meat is cooked at the proper temperature so that you can be safe and then also you can enjoy your meal," said Bryan Vogels, the meat manager at Festival Foods in Eau Claire.

Vogels suggests cooking on a medium to low setting on the grill and to take your time to avoid over-cooking your food. You want the inside of the meat to cook fully and the outside to be slightly crispy, he said.

He also suggests marinating your meat with different sauces and seasonings to help spice up the flavor. As for grilling with the lid open or closed, Vogels said it's up to the grill master, but both will cook the meat just fine.