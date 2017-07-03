UW Regents set to vote on fee, room and board increases

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is poised to vote on raising student fees and housing rates.

The regents are scheduled to vote on the system's 2017-18 budget on Thursday during a meeting at UW-Madison. The budget keeps resident undergraduate tuition frozen as per a legislative mandate. But it calls for raising student fees by an average of 2.6 percent across the system's four-year schools with changes ranging from nothing at UW-Green Bay to $72 at UW-Milwaukee. The system's two-year schools would see an average fee increase of 3 percent.

Housing rates at four-year schools would increase an average of 2.6 percent as well, with increases ranging from nothing at UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls to $521 at UW-Eau Claire.