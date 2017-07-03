Plan ahead for Eau Claire's fireworks in Carson Park

If you're planning to head down to Carson Park for the fireworks show on Tuesday, News 18 has the inside scoop on how to get in and out of the park safely and quickly.

Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, said with construction projects underway and a big crowd expected, parking lots will fill up fast and roads will close early.

The causeway entrance into Carson Park, which is the entrance by Lakeshore Elementary, will close around 6:00 pm on Tuesday and will remain closed until after the fireworks display. Parking lots available in prior years, like Menomonie Street parking lot, will also be closed due to construction this year.

If you plan to drive, be prepared to park on a city street and walk into the park.

"We are encouraging people to walk in and out of the park if at all possible due to the large amount of people expected and the minimal amount of traffic spots for the crowd," Coit said.

Food and beverages are welcome, but alcohol needs to be limited to 48 ounces per person.

Police said to leave the fireworks at home, including sparklers. For a full list of events at Carson Park on Tuesday, click here.

The Festival Foods "Fireworks Extravaganza" in Carson Park starts at 10 p.m.