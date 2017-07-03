Eau Claire health officials give 4th of July safety reminders

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you have been outside enjoying the sun, you might notice your skin getting a little red, but you could be setting yourself up for something even more dangerous than sunburn.



The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is warning the public about sun poisoning. It's an extreme case of sunburn. Aside from spending too much time in the sun, it can be made worse by certain medications, like heart drugs and acne medications.



Symptoms of sun poisoning include blistering skin, nausea and dizziness. If you experience those symptoms, you should contact a doctor immediately to avoid even worse problems.



"We are seeing an increase here locally in Wisconsin on Melanoma cases," said Environmental Health Supervisor KT Gallagher. "So, we want to make sure we have good prevention out there. Prevent sun exposure, use shade, use a sun hat, sunglasses, that kind of thing. Really avoid intentional sun exposure."



However, burning is not the only danger you should be aware of as you hit the water this Fourth of July, whether on a lake or even in a private pool.



A Phoenix AZ toddler died over the weekend after drowning in her family pool. The National Security Council said over 7,000 people drown nationwide each year. Eighty percent of the drownings are in pools or spas.



Gallagher said near drownings have happened over the past few years in Eau Claire County pools. Near drowning is the stage right before suffocation and death under water.



She said it is most common in children, so they advise parents to keep a constant eye on the little ones, even if a life guard is present.



"We've got a lot of folks in pools this time of year, and we have a lot of distracted pool goers as well and it's easy to have problems," Gallagher said. "So, it is important to stay vigilant and keep kiddos under close proximity."



The American Academy of Pediatrics said for every child that drowns, four are hospitalized in near-drowning situations.