Construction of Fleet Farm Distribution Center in Chippewa Falls continues

By Jack Hajewski, Photographer
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -

The Fleet farm Distribution Center in Chippewa Falls has come a long way since it's May groundbreaking

All four walls of the building are standing, and the roof is a quarter of the way completed.

The $69 million project is a one million square-foot facility built roughly 70 acres at the Lake Wissota Business Park. Officials said the facility would create 325 jobs over the next five years with hourly wages expected to be over $15 an hour. 

