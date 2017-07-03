Ill-aimed firework starts Eau Claire garage on fire

Before you send off sparks in the sky, the Eau Claire Fire Department is asking you to think twice.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said a structure fire was put out on Sunday night and reported to be caused by an ill-aimed firework from a neighbor.

Fire crews said the fire happened at a duplex on Livingston Lane, located on the south side of Eau Claire. They said a fire was found in the garage and quickly extinguished.

The city is reminding the community that fireworks are not allowed within city limits. Officials said that means anything that explodes or leaves the ground.

The person, who reportedly shot the firework, was cited by the Eau Claire Police Department.

