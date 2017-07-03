Eau Claire Plan Commission to review Fleet Farm development plan

An empty lot on Eau Claire's south side is one step closer to having walls.

In an interview with News 18 in May, Hugh Leasum, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Fleet Farm, said the company credits its success to the store's diversity. “There's a good chance that you might see more of us in the future, yes,” Leasum said in May.

Today, those plans are in the books.

A public hearing is scheduled for the next Eau Claire Plan Commission meeting, on July 17, to rezone property on Highway 93, next to I-94. Officials said the request was submitted by Mills Fleet Farm last Friday. The plans include a general development and site plan for a commercial and residential development on the currently empty lot.

In June, the city approved the annexation, moving the property into the Eau Claire city limits.

In Chippewa Falls, construction continues on the new Fleet Farm Distribution Center in Lake Wissota Business Park. The $69 million project features a one million square foot facility on roughly 70 acres.