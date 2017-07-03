Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls rounding into form

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Legion baseball team started the season 1-2, with losses to Chippewa Falls and Madison Impact. Flash forward a couple of weeks, and Team Pizza Hut is now ranked 4th overall in the Wisconsin Baseball power rankings, and has reeled off 10 straight wins, including going a perfect 4-0 at this weekend's Wood Bat Tournament at Casper Park.

That run was highlighted by a nearly perfect final two games on Sunday. Eau Claire didn't yield a hit in 12 total innings, Paul Petit, Tanner Halvorson, and Lukas Gobrecht combining to no-hit Hudson and Prescott. And while the pitching kept opponents off the board, the offense outscored teams 36-2 over their 4 games. Safe to say this team is starting to gel at the right time.

"Well we're starting to find ourselves, we've got all of our guys here now, and we're starting to fit into positions and the batting order and a pitching rotation and all of those kinds of things," says Manager Mark Faanes,"We've got a ways to go until we get to tournament time, the really important stuff for us, but we're getting there."

"We've got some of the better lead-off hitters like Stange from North and some of the better power hitters from our school," catcher Adam Krajewski explains, "I guess in that aspect it's kind of great because you've got guys that can get on base, and guys that can drive in runs. It helps us a lot that ways to have guys that can do both."

Post 77 is also recovering well after a slow start. Chippewa falls went 3-1 at their own tournament to finish second overall, and now has a winning record at the midpoint of the season. Manager Drew Steinmetz says the team's approach won't change too much moving forward.

"Pitchers throw strikes, for hitters, hit fast balls. I like to keep it simple, especially with this group," Steinmetz says, "When we've got guys one, we'll hit with two outs, and do all of the little things right. If we stick to our plan we should have a good last half of the season."

Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls will battle for the third time this year Tuesday afternoon. Both teams split their first two matchups. First pitch is at 1:30 p.m.